9 Times Janhvi Kapoor slayed the off duty look in easy breezy kurtas

Janhvi Kapoor is in the line of becoming a true Gen-Z fashion icon. From her sultry sarees to her mini dresses, she has always put her glamorous foot forward. We have been closely following the star kid's style journey and we are amazed at the plethora of ethnic outfits in her closet. From lehengas to shararas, her enchanting avatars has never disappointed us. But nothing is her go-to favourite as the simple cotton kurta.

A kurta has been a staple in celebrities' wardrobes for years. they are season-friendly and fuss-free. But kurtas have a different appeal for Janhvi. And you are going to find one in every shade in the 24-year-old's closet. Because why not? Kurtas are elegant and effortless. They ooze comfort and style as well. And that is why we have brought a list to show Jahnvi's collection of the staple ethnic wear.

On returning from the airport, Janhvi opted for her favourite kurta set that came in a baby pink shade. The semi-sheer kurta had floral embroidery done all over it that she paired with white trousers. The set had fringe detailings and the trousers also contained laced details. She decided to go with a pair of silver earrings and embellished juttis.

For another airport look, Janhvi chose a floral block printed white kurta with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. A pair of silver jhumkas and juttis completed her OOTD.

This round neck bandhani kurta is surely steal-worthy. And the colour seems to be complimenting her skin tone as well. With silver jhumkas and a red bindi she looked radiant.

Jahnvi donned a simple white and blue kurta set that she teamed with a matching dupatta. Intricate mirror work was done on the bell sleeves as well as on the neckline.

The star kid opted for a green printed kurta by designer Punit Balana. The olive green set had marodi hand embroidery and she looked vibrant as ever. Her pink juttis complimented the whole outfit.

She picked out again a pastel kurta and pyjama set again by Punit Balana. She matched it with a heavily embroidered dupatta and traditional juttis.

For a recent outing, she was spotted in a sky blue salwar set that entailed mini cut-out patterns above the scalloped hemline. Her dupatta featured circle-shaped cut-outs that added to the style. She rounded off her look in chandelier earrings and transparent strappy heels.

The 'Dhadak' star chose a simple cream kurta that she paired with flared floral pants. A beautiful floral dupatta was draped on her shoulder. Kolhapuri sandals, open hair and glossy pink lips oozed perfection.

Kurtas can also be paired with our forever favourite denims and Janhvi just proved that. She opted for a short off-white kurta with bell sleeves teaming up with blue bell-bottom pants.

So, what do you think of Janhvi’s desi looks? Tell us in the comments.

