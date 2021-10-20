9 Times Malaika Arora mastered the art of repeating outfits with uber chic style

A fashion savant's life can be quite befuddling. Too many favourites, can't settle a day with just one outfit nor wear the same throughout the week. Sounds like a mighty task? The adeptness to wear your most loved outfits on a loop but to make it look new can be worked upon. Here's a look at how Malaika made repeating ensembles look so cool.

Whether you religiously keep track of fashion trends or just wear whatever is at ready, there are no set rules that you can’t pull off anything with your sartorial magic. The Hud Hud Dabangg starlet inspires us to repeat clothes and makes it look like a therapeutic exercise that’s great for the environment and to us. A mutual benefit that works stellar, check out how Mala aced her style game more than once.

Our style icon does even seen-before outfits look fresh. She hit the sporty route when jet-setting back in December 2020 by layering it over Alexander Wang’s grey sports bra and high-waisted paper bag denim jeans. Gucci bag and white Reebok shoes got it looking all fly. Having coloured herself in 2019 with shades of black and white hues, she opted for tight-fitted pants, black boots, and wore the slit shirt putting her hot styling on display (which is no rarity).

Don’t have time to get that flight looking your striking best? Look at Mala and get your lesson. Seen at the airport in July, she selected a neon orange blazer to team it with a printed sports bra and ripped jeans. The pants look familiar, right? She’s taken it out on roll more than your fingers can count and yet makes it look worth wearing it a million times. She wore it to a restaurant in September and styled it with a white sports bra and a black leather jacket. Different shoes, same mask but get your game right like the diva.

Just like your LBDs don’t let you get over its chicness, white is soon to catch up the pace and become your trusted fashion mate. White dresses can be tricky to maintain, with a dress this cute, you’ll forget everything. The Pataakha dancer in June this year chose to wear Deme Love’s off-shoulder mini dress with floral mules. She got that edgy spin on in 2018 as well when she clubbed the outfit with a Gucci clutch and Christian Louboutin black heels.

The Holographic trend deserves to be resurfaced. Tell us what’s not intriguing with the trippy colours it comes with? Mala hopped on it twice and perfected it. In September she was papped in the city dressed in a nude-hued printed tank top which she turned the volume up with a Gucci belt and holographic pants. Keeping up with the luxe was her Fendi tote bag and Reebok shoes. The previous time she wore it was with a white shirt, the same Gucci belt, Louis Vuitton sling bag, and shoes that came with blue contrast details.

Say fall fashion at its cosy best. Only Malaika could have shown it to us in the finest way possible. In 2019, she complimented her maroon-hued leather pants with multi-coloured sweater. Suede beige heeled boots and a black tote powered up her airport look. A year prior was the first time she wore it but had different jeans on. Her bag and heels looked no similar.

If you’re a minimalist dresser, this Karwa Chauth simply picks up your old kurta and don it. Mala chose to paint the streets blue in 2019 and 2020 with this blue printed knee-length kurta that bore lace embroidery and bell sleeves. She finished off her look with white kurta pants that had gold-hued horizontal stripes at the hemline.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star got us ready to party not once but twice. Just look at how sensuously fab she looked in Dhruv Kapoor’s creation. She got the glam on in 2020 when styled it with a snakeskin patterned belt bag and mid-calf boots. Having worn it for the first time for a family outing in 2017, she combined this white shirt dress that was inspired by the Victorian Era with Stuart Weitzman embellished boots and a Gucci belt.

Just when you assume that casuals and athleisure wear are too simple a look, think again. It can look casually cute. Spotted out and about in a white tee that read “LOVE”, she opted for ripped jeans and her staple Reebok slip-on. The next time she picked out track pants and a sling bag to round out her OOTD.

If there’s someone who can wear it all and fit one dress into many locations flawlessly, the diva can do it like nobody. Malaika partnered the front cut-out strappy white dress with circular-framed sunnies in 2019. She showed how to take it out again but with Chloé’s heels, Louis Vuitton bag, and a brown blazer. Wish to accessorise your look with neck chains? Go for it.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

