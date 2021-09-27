9 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja caught our attention with her extraordinary choice of sarees

Ahuja is a fashion icon and hardly anyone can doubt that. She can pull off anything from haute couture to avant-garde choices with maximum ease. “Less is more” has never been her mantra. No one can topple her crown from being the queen of the red carpet. It is clear from her sartorial picks that she loves to experiment. Her style game has evolved throughout the years and her versatile choice of outfits confirms that.

The Aisha actress has always been on point. From power dressing to carrying any ethnic outfit with elan, she brings her charm that amplifies the whole look of the ensemble. Certainly, she's not afraid of the drama. But when it comes to sarees, you can count on Sonam never to make it boring. While she has always made a statement in sarees on the red carpet, her unusual drapes have always caught our attention and so we bring you a list of the times Sonam stunned in sarees.

Probably we all know Cannes is the favourite time of the year for Sonam. For a press meet, she looked surreal. She donned a Rimzim Dadu pre-draped saree. The metallic blue pallu did all the talking for her. She showcased her love for homegrown designers with this futuristic saree. A neatly tied up bun, flawless base, blue liner, pink lips and dangler earrings completed her look.

At the launch of the Sanju trailer, she made a stylish appearance in a mauve Gaurav Gupta saree. Sonam teamed the saree with a long pleated cape that came with an open back. Middle-parted wavy hair, kohled eyes, neutral lips and statement earrings completed her glam.

Sonam again gave an interesting look with a denim saree. The fashionista took her denim game all too seriously when she stepped out in a Diksha Khanna ensemble. Being unconventional is Sonam's thing as she styled her saree with a crisp white shirt. Putting her hair up in a messy bun, gold wire like earrings with an evil eye bracelet she accessorised very well. Dewy makeup, pink lips contrasted with bright blue eyeliner accentuated her look.

Sonam's unique ensembles have garnered many praises from fashion critics. For a promotional outing for Veere Di Wedding Sonam wore a never-seen-before gold saree from Rashmi Varma. She draped the saree over a metallic smock jumper. She wore a pair of statement earrings and a metallic bracelet to go with the ensemble. She also wore a pair of pumps by designers Ralph and Russo. Finely kohled eyes, dewy makeup and matte pink lips with hair parted into a side bun, she exuded elegance.

Sonam's experimentation with fusion drapes seems to be never-ending. Sonam decked up in a floral print powder blue saree from Neeru's. The saree had a gold border detail that she paired with an oversized purple cropped shirt-blouse. She styled with a gorgeous silver neckpiece and earrings while carrying a metallic micro bag. A dewy makeup, beachy waves made her look like a dream.

As already said, Sonam likes to experiment with her choices especially during Cannes. For an interview with L’Oreal Paris, she chose a NorBlack NorWhite couture saree featuring a boat neck blouse with short sleeves. The prismatic saree gave the traditional drape a modern and funky twist. She styled her hair in a neat bun while accessorising with geometric jewellery from Lynn Ban. Sonam looked phenomenal here.

For a store launch, Sonam again made a striking appearance in a white saree with a striped blouse from Raw Mango. The pearl necklace added a sophisticated look to her vintage wavy updo, ear cuffs that contrasted with a winged liner and a bright red lip.

No, Sonam doesn’t go for basic sarees like you and me. She makes sure all eyes remain on her. Even if she’s wearing pastels. She donned a green fringe saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She teamed with a white close neck blouse. A studded necklace and green jhumkas with nude makeup looked divine on her.

In Cannes again, Sonam wore the three-piece mint saree by friend Masaba Gupta that included a blouse, cropped pants and a jacket which was the actual pallu. I have never seen anything like this before, did you?

We can’t decide which look we love. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: From Deepika Padukone to Selena Gomez: Celebs who embraced the OVERSIZE trend with jackets