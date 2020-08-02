  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Adele celebrates the release of Beyonce's Black Is King album in the same Marine Serre bodysuit

Adele proved that she was part of the Beyhive and celebrated the singer's visual film by wearing the same outfit as her and sharing it on her Instagram. Take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
Adele celebrates the release of Beyonce's Black Is King album in the same Marine Serre bodysuitAdele celebrates the release of Beyonce's Black Is King album in the same Marine Serre bodysuit
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Beyonce took the world by storm and released an entire visual album this week. In Black Is King, Beyonce wore outfits by many black designers and went on to reimagine the story of The Lion King across the modern world and presented elements of Black history along with African tradition in her album with a new, contemporary angle. 
To celebrate black people, Beyonce wore everything from bedazzled bodysuits, to graphic structured jackets, glamorous fringe dresses, floral pieces and more. 

To remind us that she is a fan of the singer, Adele took to her Instagram to celebrate Beyonce's album. Along with the picture from Already for the Black is King movie where Beyonce is seen wearing a catsuit by Marine Serre, Adele posed in the same outfit like a total fangirl! She also debuted her very wavy hair and opted for literally no makeup as she was at home. 
"Thank you Queen for always making us feel so loved through your art," she captioned her picture. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

This isn't the first time that Beyonce has sported a catsuit from the brand though. She wore a catsuit by the designer last summer and topped it off with a long coat belt, three-strap heels and small face-flattering sunnies. She had let her hair down into glossy waves and looked glamorous as ever with shimmery eyelids, glossy lips and a well-contoured face. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Have you watched Beyonce's visual film yet? What are your thoughts? Are you a fangirl like Adele is? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber: 5 Times celebrities layered their neck laces and made it a raging trend

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement