Adele celebrates the release of Beyonce's Black Is King album in the same Marine Serre bodysuit

Adele proved that she was part of the Beyhive and celebrated the singer's visual film by wearing the same outfit as her and sharing it on her Instagram. Take a look.

Beyonce took the world by storm and released an entire visual album this week. In Black Is King, Beyonce wore outfits by many black designers and went on to reimagine the story of The Lion King across the modern world and presented elements of Black history along with African tradition in her album with a new, contemporary angle.

To celebrate black people, Beyonce wore everything from bedazzled bodysuits, to graphic structured jackets, glamorous fringe dresses, floral pieces and more.

To remind us that she is a fan of the singer, Adele took to her Instagram to celebrate Beyonce's album. Along with the picture from Already for the Black is King movie where Beyonce is seen wearing a catsuit by Marine Serre, Adele posed in the same outfit like a total fangirl! She also debuted her very wavy hair and opted for literally no makeup as she was at home.

"Thank you Queen for always making us feel so loved through your art," she captioned her picture.

This isn't the first time that Beyonce has sported a catsuit from the brand though. She wore a catsuit by the designer last summer and topped it off with a long coat belt, three-strap heels and small face-flattering sunnies. She had let her hair down into glossy waves and looked glamorous as ever with shimmery eyelids, glossy lips and a well-contoured face.

Have you watched Beyonce's visual film yet? What are your thoughts? Are you a fangirl like Adele is? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber: 5 Times celebrities layered their neck laces and made it a raging trend

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×