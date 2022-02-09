Adele STUNS in an Armani velvet dress with a plunging neckline and diamond jewels at the BRIT Awards 2022

Making her red carpet return in style, Adele walked the red carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards and made heads turn. The singer who also performed was one of the big winners at the awards ceremony that did away with gendered categories for the first time. Taking home 3 awards, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter who doesn't usually attend award shows, looked stunning in a black gown on the red carpet.

Taking home the awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the year and British song of the year, the Easy On Me singer stunned in a custom-made Giorgio Armani Prive gown on the 2022 BRIT Awards red carpet. Adele's gown was custom-made by the luxury fashion house, from silk and velvet that made for a structured bodice that flattered her figure and showed off her curves. The full-sleeve, off-shoulder floor-length number also featured a plunging neckline with a polka-dot tulle hem and a short, floor-sweeping train.

Complimenting her outfit, was the singer's makeup that was easy on the eyes. Her favourite go-to cat eyeliner defined her large almond-shaped eyes, fluffy lashes, filled-in brows, glossy lips and flushed cheeks made for the perfect glam look. Her blonde locks were parted to one side and styled into easy waves.

Adele's diamonds were also the talk of the town, with her diamond ring sparking rumours of the singer's engagement. Her drop diamond earrings were the perfect addition to this gorgeous red carpet look.

We loved the singer's look for the evening. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Alia Bhatt proved a pretty desi game begins and ends with white kurtas