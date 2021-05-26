Aditi Rao Hydari loves balloon sleeves & we have proof: 6 Times the star donned outfits with balloon sleeves

If balloon sleeves are trending right now, let’s blame it on Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi Rao Hydari had been on her toes in the start of this year doing back-to-back promotions for her film. The actress made quite a few appearances and her outfits managed to leave us all in complete awe. Even though she has been in the industry for a while now, the actress has only recently managed to create a mark in the industry and on the audience. The Ajeeb Dastaans actress has not only left us spellbound with her amazing acting skills but also with her taste in fashion. She has been spotted donning balloon sleeves time and again and she most definitely has the flair to carry them well. So here, we have 6 times the actress looked gorgeous in balloon sleeves.

Aditi took her penchant for voluminous sleeves up a notch as she was seen posing in a co-ord set featuring a fitted crop top with sheer balloon sleeves and matching flared pants. The outfit was decked in intricate abstract print in nude hues with pops of midnight blue. She teamed the attire with yellow sandals that added another pop of colour.

Aditi Rao Hydari raised the temperature around us in this vintage outfit. She looked ravishing as she was spotted in a sultry white gathered top with smock detail that she paired with a pair of carpet print pants. The top featured balloon sleeves with ruffled edges and the centre was gathered with a string. Whereas the satin pants sported a Turkish carpet print that contrasted well with the top.

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari dialed up the drama as she was seen in a coordinated set comprising a floral tie front top featuring balloon sleeves that she had layered over a bralette and paired with flared denim trousers with rips and pocket detailing. She accessorised the look with a pair of quirky, dangly earrings and peep-toe heels.

Aditi Rao Hydari usually likes to keep her outfits cute and classy. The Padmaavat actress looked like an eye candy as she was dressed in a little red dress designed by Aniket Satam under his brand Pink Porcupines. The adorable peek-a-boo dress bore a plunging V-neckline, a front knot and long balloon sleeves. Aditi paired her outfit with matching red heels and only a delicate necklace to go with.

Aditi Rao Hydari hopped onto the raging tie-dye bandwagon in the most stylish way as she stepped out in yet another coordinated set featuring a shirt with balloon sleeves and matching joggers. It was a blend of soothing pastel colours including light washes of powder blue and canary yellow. She completed the look with pearl encrusted sandals that added a shimmer to the outfit.

Denim on denim never really goes out of style and this look by Aditi Rao Hydari is definitely one of our most favourites. The actress wore a round-neck top with balloon sleeves and teamed it with a pair of classic straight-cut jeans in the same shade as the top. The white sneakers from Chanel acted as the perfect finishing touch to the monochrome outfit.

Which balloon-sleeved outfit by Aditi Rao Hydari is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

