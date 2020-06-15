After Gucci, Michael Kors OPTS OUT of New York Fashion Week; Believes fashion calendar needs a change

The designer broke the news and followed suit of Giorgio Armani, Gucci, YSL and more with the decision.

The pandemic has turned the world upside down. Every industry from the business one to luxury fashion and beauty houses have been hit and badly affected by it. To slow things down, several fashion houses have decided to go opt-out of New York Fashion Week that was scheduled this year for September 14, in favour of a spring 2021 presentation.

Kors along with a few other fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Gucci, YSL, Dries Van Noten, etc. have decided to take it slow and analyse the way they work. In his statement, Kors said, "I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. We've all had time to reflect and analyse things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era."

The fashion industry has not only been deeply impacted by the lockdown issues due to the Coronavirus but also the worldwide protests in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement. Due to these issues, there was a delay in production, deliveries, etc. Explaining his reason further, Kors asserted that it is important to give the consumer some time to absorb and use the fall deliveries that will only be arriving in September, "And not confuse them with an overabundance of additional ideas, new seasons, products and images," the ace designer added.

His press release also states that the luxury fashion house will produce only two collections every year for the Michael Kors Collection. This will only include Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter. This would eliminate collections like Resort and Pre-Fall. Keeping in mind the situation, Michael Kors also added that "We will be reassessing when the fall collection is released to the press and the public - most likely sometime between mid-March and mid-April."

What are your thoughts on brands taking a step towards reducing their collections and not following the Fashion Week guidelines? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Zara owner to CLOSE DOWN 1,200 stores globally due to Coronavirus; Asia and Europe to be most affected

Share your comment ×