After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Victoria Beckham believes kaftans make for the perfect lockdown look 

The former Spice Girl also talked about how her style has changed over the years and how her tight clothes were 'a sign of insecurity'.

Like everybody else's style and fashion sense evolves over the years. It is no different for former spice girl Victoria Beckham who's chic look has changed from body fitting to flattering and easy-going outfits. The designer has never worked with a stylist to amp up her look and has been doing it on her own all these years.

In an interview with The Guardian, Beckham revealed, "I used to have a lot of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted." But her confidence has grown now that she's older! "I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress," she added.

Posh Spice used to be known for her sky-high heels and mini dresses. Now, she opts more towards roomy pants and stylish sneakers! She even went on to reveal what her lockdown wardrobe looks like right now. "I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan," but that's not the case. While Kaftans are known to be comfortable and make for the ultimate lounge-wear, (Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by it and is often spotted wearing it at home), for they are roomy, spacious, making it easy to stretch in them. Seems like Kareena and Victoria have a lot more in common than their selfie skills!

While she obviously isn't opting for heels, she does slip into the old t-shirt often. "I'm not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet - I still want to feel good about myself," she joked to The Guardian.

Are you more of a kaftan person like Bebo or a T-shirt and pants person like Posh Spice? Comment below and let us know!

