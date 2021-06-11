After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt REPEATS her outfit from Christmas 2018 for meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Amid heavy rains, Alia Bhatt made her way to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in a dress she wore back in 2018!

One of the undeniably gorgeous and sought-after actresses in the film industry today, has made quite a mark on the fashion industry as well. Always one step ahead of her peers, the diva is up-to-date with trends.

For many actors, repeating outfits is a strict no-no. But if you love a look so much, there is no harm in keeping it with yourself rather than parting with it too soon! Alia Bhatt has time-and-again shown us how to repeat her outfits and doesn't shy away from it. Only last year, the diva had repeated her Zimmermann number for Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party.

Back at it again, the diva was spotted at Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office yesterday. For her off-duty look, the actor picked out a colourful purple and tangerine hued botanical printed dress with exaggerated ruffle sleeves. She styled the maxi dress with white kitten heels, her go-to gold hoop earrings and a black face mask with an evil eye embellishment on it.

We felt we'd seen this look before and did some digging. Sure enough, Alia had picked out the same outfit for her Christmas lunch back in 2018. She posed with her mother in the same dress and shared stories of herself wearing Reindeer ears as well!

Safe to say, the Brahmastra actress has no qualms when it comes to sporting a look more than once. And why would she when she, considering she manages to ace the fashion game no matter what.

Seems like the stars are truly making the most of their wardrobe and re-wearing their favourite pieces now that they can step out again. First Katrina, now Alia - who do you want to see recreating her past look next? Comment below and let us know.

