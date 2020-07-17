  1. Home
After lavender fields, Jacquemus showcases next collection in wheat field & makes another viral catwalk moment

The French designer showcased his latest collection for Spring/Summer 2021 in front of a small number of guests following social distancing norms.
Instagram at this time last year was filled with people sharing pictures of Jacquemus' catwalk show in the middle of lavender fields of Provence. When we thought it was as big as the designer can get, he surprised us yet again, by creating yet another series of viral fashion photographs in the middle of a wheat field outside of Paris, to showcase his latest collection. 

This is one of the first fashion spectacles to take place during the Coronavirus pandemic. But the designer ensured he followed social-distancing norms to showcase his collection, 'L'Amour. On his Instagram, sharing pictures of the beautiful viral moment, he wrote, "As an idea for this collection, L'Amour began as something different. I imagined people gathered together celebrating love." He then went on to add that the beauty of this show was how it can endure and even grow stronger at times when people are absent. 
He also explained that the pandemic changed the idea behind this collection. He had made a decision a few seasons ago to merge men's and women's collections and ended up saving them this spring. 
He credited his team for making this show happen. "We were all in our homes feeling the desire to work, and a new vision of the collection emerged," the designer said and then went on to create this collection for which they had received the fabric ahead of time. 

They then went on with their usual schedule with a show that was a treat to not only the eyes but the heart as well. 

What are your thoughts on the neutral-toned outfits and the setting? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :getty images

