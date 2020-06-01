Age is JUST a number: Bollywood actresses over 40 with fierce beauty and fashion game

Fashion and beauty archives aside, there are a few of these Femme Fatales who prove that age is just another number that does not matter. Here are some divas over 40 who look like a million bucks.

We have been going through our fashion archives with a vengeance and recently when it was -Nene’s birthday, we went through her whole feed and seriously we wanted to sign up to be her executive assistants so we could follow her around and find out what the secret is. (We did do some detective work and found out anyway.) That brought us to the world of these divas over 40 who just have an insane fashion and beauty game. They know what looks good and if they experiment they have the confidence to carry it off. They are not confined by what-ifs and WE LOVE THAT!

So here are some magnificent women over 40 with a fashion and beauty look we adored, in no particular order of preference of course!

When we saw her in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil being her FABULOUS self, we just couldn’t take our eyes off of her. Be it gowns or her numerous Cannes appearances, or even her off duty looks, this woman can do no wrong. Seriously, can her genetic breakup be found out and injected in our bodies?

The chaiya chaiya girl still pretty much could do chaiya chaiya on top of a train. If you know what fit means, Malaika will always take it up a notch and she will never ever back down from an OTT look. But her off-duty looks are just as good.

Karisma Kapoor

Those genes though! She just looks so amazing even today. She carries off the brightest of colours with panache and THAT HAIR! LOLO is fierce. We know it. It is a fact.

We remember meeting Tabu once and we haven’t EVER seen someone as confident as she is. She is tall and embraces the height and her size at whichever point in the cycle that she is on. She is appreciative of the hard work that goes into looking good but doesn’t every pressurise herself for fitting a certain mould. Maybe that’s the thinking that makes her such an amazing actress too.

Kundra

Her waist and thumkas should just be an explanation of why we are fawning over her. But be it the 90s or 2000s or now, she is always experimenting with fashion. From leopard print leggings to sheer sarees and gowns, she is just a trendsetter in her own right. Also, does she ever click a bad picture? NO.

Sushmita Sen

If elegance and poise was a person, it would be HER. The name would be Sushmita. But also, HAVE YOU SEE THAT BACK? Every time she puts up a picture or video on Instagram it makes us want to leave whatever we are doing and start working out. She looks great in whatever she wears and she is an inspiration for tall girls everywhere.

Sonali Bendre

She fought with time and came out victorious. And looked magnificent in every phase. She accepted every situation with that electrifying smile and honesty and came out on the other side with that gorgeous smile still intact. She will be our girl crush forever. Also, can we just talk about her absolutely OWNING that hair?

Okay, this sheher ki ladki has some explaining to do. What happened? Was she stored in ice for a bit? Does she have an anti-ageing fountain? Whatever it is, we need some of it. Seriously though she looks as gorgeous as ever and she is experimenting more with fashion and beauty than she was when she was acting. WE love every bit of it.

Kajol

That infectious laugh and those eyes. She has aged gracefully and accepted everything in her stride and confidently. And now her fashion and beauty experimentation is off the charts. But the eye makeup, she nails it. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Lisa Ray

She was one of the most gorgeous models back when I was younger and looks like nothing has changed. She is still as beautiful and much stronger now having gone through the toughest time in her life.

Well now that we have enough proof that we won’t grow up to look like potatoes and there’s still a little hope, we can get on with our day. We know we missed a lot of beautiful women, so tell her who is your favourite actress over 40?

