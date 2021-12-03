Ahan Shetty's Tadap promotional wardrobe is the epitome of class apart style with utterly cool outfits

The merriest month of the year had some great news for us and here the day has finally arrived. Ahan Shetty is doing some serious work of stopping time for us with his movie's rife promotional wardrobe that's rather simple to replicate and will make every man 'Tadap' to cop his cool looks. It's time for you to flex a style as perfectly as his to put all of your looks together beyond December.

You know it's a FriYAY today with the Tadap movie starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, all set for release. Can't wait to flock to the theatre soon? Ah, the latter might not just blow your mind away as you watch his debut movie, there's more you'll take notice of once we travel back to last month since the promotions kick-started. It looks like an enviable and non-regrettable ride sure to amp up your everyday style.

Mantra for the season: All black or nothing. Keep yourself cosy with a zipper tee and bundle it up with a jacket that entails a collar. Pair it up with black formal trousers and wear shoes that match. Well, Ahan sure started it all with a bang!

What we mean is in Ahan and jacquard we trust. The ever-trusted black and white combo looks its best. Fashion stylist, Sanket Khandagale picked out a Dash and Dot Rs. 2,290 knit polo T-shirt that bore tribal-inspired motifs in black and had ribbed plain black details in the form of a collar, cuffs, and hem. Clubbed with Eudaemon clothing's blue trousers, it was clubbed with Christian Louboutin's black boots.

That moment when we’re not ready for jacket season to leave. Stylist Rahul Vijay, the magical man behind the 25-year-old’s dashing looks and styling assistant Sanket teamed for Ahan to be dressed in Countrymade's tweed flight bomber jacket which was sealed off with a white tee, blue Calvin Klein denim, and Christian Louboutin’s white boots. The only reference you’ll need is to work a street-style look. Or do you want to take this to date? Go for it.

Boss man in blue! Well, give it a sporty touch, who said being cool was wrong? Ahan took the navy blue route with Itoh’s cotton jacket which was complemented with a plaid shirt that stayed tucked inside matching blue trousers. Converse white shoes became our instant favourite.

When monochrome looked every bit dapper, here’s how to hop on the fun winter outfit must-haves bandwagon. Go grey with a textured pullover and crew-neck from Jack and Jones like Ahan and partner this with matching work trousers that cost Rs 10,000 from Eudaemon.

Let’s just call Ahan the hero of street style. Taking the denim on a fun spin is the game everybody could aim to chase. His denim shirt from Rajesh Pratap Singh featured patchwork on it further accentuated with floral prints and mini polka dots which suited him so perfectly when he pulled it off with blue pants from Perona and Louboutin’s black shoes. It was well accessorised with a watch and a single chain.

Take a look at this fit and tell us you’re not ready for a date night. This is the pinstripe blazer you know you need from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s shelves. A royal blue shirt from Massimo Dutti to keep you looking sure-fire and suave, button up the shirt and combine it with grey faded denim from Selected India and get combat black boots to steal the show for you.

Give yourself a gift of warmth and bold hues with Paul Smith’s cardigan that consists of a printed patch pocket and wear this over a white tee and grey trousers. Looks simply striking, doesn’t it? You can get out for breakfast despite the chills outside.

Can you ever get bored of the vintage plaid? Ahan’s stylish take on this forever-trending print was too good. He chose the handwoven shirt from Itoh and tied it up with corduroy beige pants from Selected India. Nothing as on-point as white sneakers proves the newest star on the Bollywood block with Nike.

Ah, this is what we call fire! The duo of Tadap knows no bounds in going super spiffy. Here they are dressed in a corset top and baggy pants and standing beside Tara is the hero of the hour clad in a blue and white checkered shirt. Breaking the formal one into an informal look was the blue jacket with white embroidered stitch work sitting cool in cross patterns. He had his cream pants, sneakers, and sunnies on. Let’s call it a 10 on 10, shall we?

Who would have thought you'd be hit with so many wedding invites? Get your desi dude mode on in a blue full-sleeved printed kurta and pair it up with white pajamas. You’d also call for some swag with sunnies.

Good luck to you, Ahan Shetty!

Which outfit looks the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria shows how to take a trip from being a boss babe to a party girl in three WOW outfits: Yay or Nay?