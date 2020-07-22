Airports to Film Festivals: 6 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added a POP of colour to her attire with long coats

Delving into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style, we realised that the piece of clothing she cherishes the most are her colourful jackets!

has time and again proved that she knows how to look good both on the red carpet and off it. She has managed to figure out the right kind of outfit for every occasion while also ensuring it flatters her body type and matches with her sensibilities.

While at it, the Bachchan bahu seems to have a favourite piece of clothing she absolutely can't do without. This may even remind many of her style in one of her most glamorous roles to date - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but seems like the diva cannot do without her long coats! Be it at the airport or her international red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the diva is all about coats. Take a look!

While promoting her film Fanney Khan, Ash opted for a head-to-toe black look and contrasted it with a colourful knee-length shrug with tassels at the hem. It made for a funky indo-western look that she styled with boots and her hair styled into ringlets of curls.

Returning from her Italy trip with Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya, Aishwarya opted for another long coat that almost reached her ankles, over her black tee and jeans combination. This time around, to keep comfortable, she went with sneakers and a bright red lip to complete her look.

Spotted at the airport again hand-in-hand with Aradhya, Aishwarya rocked yet another coat and showed us how to colour block in style. Her coat featured black, white and a lemon yellow shade to make for a bright look.

Seems like the Bachchan bahu has her airport attire sorted. A black top and jeans paired with a bright and colourful coat, complete with red lips. This Aztec printed jacket peach, orange and pink jacket is the perfect example of what we are talking about! Safe to say, she looks chic in anything she wears!

At one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world that Mrs Bachchan attends every year, Aishwarya Rai sported yet another coat but in a trendy, denim material this time. The coat bore embellished details to match her acid wash jeans. Complete with mirror sunnies and red lips, she looked stunning!

In yet another look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, for an off-duty look while not on the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai kept it casual in blue jeans and a simple black slip. A multicolour and red collar jacket with matching pumps complete with red lips and mirror sunnies, completed her look.

Which of the Bachchan bahu's coats do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

