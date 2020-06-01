Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Cinderella, Blake Lively as Elsa: ALL the times stars dressed like Disney princesses

One thing even we as adults can't shake off is dressing up as our favourite Disney princesses. Take a look at all the times celebrities decked up as princesses for the red carpet!

Now that we are all adults, we try to act all sophisticated and put together. But if there is one thing that makes us go weak in the knees, it is Disney princesses. They make us nostalgic about our childhoods and we make it our task to be them on days like Halloween! But celebrities, get to channel their inner Disney princesses at any red carpet event thanks to all the dresses at their disposal. Check out all the actresses who decked up as Disney princesses and fulfilled their dreams!

as Cinderella

Our very own Bollywood leading lady, the Bachchan bahu took the Cannes film festival red carpet by storm when she sported a pastel blue lavish Cinderella-esque gown channelling her very own inner Disney princess!

Blake Lively as Elsa

The Cannes Film Festival seems like the place to channel one's inner princess for Blake Lively too did it in an ice-blue Versace dress, looking exactly like Queen Elsa from Frozen! The blonde hair and long cape only added to her look.

Julianne Hough as Ariel

Who knew one could look so much like the Little Mermaid on the red carpet? Well,Julianne Hough aced the look at the Emmys in a mermaid-style gown that reminded us of the princess and made us believe that if Ariel was real, this is what she would wear!

Katie Holmes as Belle

Looking like an absolute beauty herself, Katie Holmes looked exactly like Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast at the MET Gala in this gown that looked exactly like Belle's!

Kerry Washington as Jasmine

Again at the Met Gala, Kerry Washington opted for a light blue cut-out dress that looked a lot like that Princess Jasmine wears, except hers is a co-ordset. But with her hair, Kerry looked like a replica of Jasmine!

Luipta Nyong'o as Princess Tiana

The Oscar-winning actress also channeled her inner princess in a leaf green flowy dress at the Cannes film festival. Complete with her headband, it is safe to say the actress looked exactly like Princess Tiana from the Princess and the Frog!

Taylor Swift as Rapunzel

One of the most liked musicians decked up as one of the most-liked modern day princesses, making for a perfect match! In a lovely purple gown at the Country Music Awards she looked no less than Rapunzel, with her golden locks also in place at the top of her head.

Who according to you aced the princess look? Let us know in the comment section below.

