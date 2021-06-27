Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: The most LAVISH Ashi Studio gowns on red carpets

Mohammed Ashi has been making waves in the world of fashion and Haute Couture with his brand Ashi Studio becoming a hot pick among celebrities globally.

Known for their intricate details, sharp cuts and upgrades of classic styles and silhouettes, Mohammed Ashi, founder of Beirut-based label, Ashi Studio's creations has managed to create a mark on the international fashion radar.

The Saudi-born designer's creations are known for their hand-crafted and luxurious designs made from fabrics like double satin, feathers and taffeta and often feature ruffles and pleats on them to give them a dramatic flair.

The designer, in a chat with AE World, revealed that as the only son, with four sisters, his journey with fashion began when he was very young. His mother opened his eyes to couture at the delicate age of 10 or 12! The designer who wants to be remembered for his impeccable work has been a popular choice for actresses for red carpet events. Take a look at some of our favourite looks created by the designer.



Known to make heads turn no matter what, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked out a glamorous eye-catching white gown from Ashi Studio for the premiere of La Belle Epoque at the Cannes Film Festival. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's dress featured a strapless peplum corset with dramatic feathers and trousers to match. Her hair pinned up into a chignon bun and smokey eyes completed this regal look.



The Piku star stepped out of her comfort zone in a hot pink Ashi Studio number at the Cannes Film Festival. Her 2018 red carpet high-low outfit featured heavy ruffles and pleats, an exaggerated train and avant-garde sleeves. Deepika, who played Rani Padmavati, completed her look with her hair pulled into a high sleek bun, smokey eyes, emerald earrings and hot pink pumps.



Red has always been the Bharat actress' go-to shade. For the Vogue Woman of the Year awards back in 2019, Katrina Kaif picked out a high-low cut Ashi Studio gown. The outfit bore a romantic silhouette with a sweeping long train and a bow at the back. With all the focus on the dress, Kat kept her accessories to a bare minimum with a pair of ruby earrings and silver stilettos.

Her hair was in a poker-straight manner and a fresh, rosy glow completed her look.

Ahuja

Seems like Cannes is the place that most B-towns divas pick to show off their outfits. Sonam Kapoor who is a regular at the event was all decked up in a playful sunshine yellow Ashi Studio creation. The Khoobsoorat actor's strapless gown bore ruffles at the chest and led to a dipping back, making for a lovely pick for the French Riviera. She styled the dramatic ball gown with her hair pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, bright red lips and simple earrings.

Heidi Klum

For the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, television personality Heidi Klum made jaws drop in a high-low black gown from the couture label. The strapless outfit bore a feathered bodice. Her styling was kept to the bare minimum with a pair of black strappy stilettos and silver jewellery, that didn't take too much attention away from her dress.

Zendaya

Taking a break from lavish gowns, the Euphoria actor picked out separates from the designer label for a red carpet. At the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, Zendaya kept it sleek and stylish in a white ruffle off-shoulder crop top that she styled with a high-waisted black skirt that bore a slit in the centre. Black pumps and statement silver rings paired with massive hoop earrings completed the star's look.

Beyonce

In the exact same hot pink dress as Deepika Padukone, Beyonce performed at a Global Citizen show, making a strong case for dramatic dressing. Unlike Padukone, Queen B let her hair down as she gave one hell of a performance!

