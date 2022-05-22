Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

This is definitely one of our favourite weeks lived. An overdose of glamour struck our phones for good and we can't stop gazing over what was happening at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Our favourite Indian divas dazzled and gave the red carpet no chance to shine because they were truly the light of the show. Our days indeed looked a lot merrier and not a tinge of the lull was felt as few other stars embraced some cool ensembles too. Here's a look at all that delved into the natty arena.

Deepika Padukone

She's had a mind-blowing streak in France with Sabyasachi and Louis Vuitton outfits. While we had many favourites, for some reason red stands out, and here's a glimpse at her twinning moment with the grand red carpet. As majestic as ever, she was styled by Shaleena Nathani in the latter brand's custom-made gown satin gown with a plunging neckline peplum-style strappy top and a flared skirt with a train attached to her fit. Cartier's necklace looked so lovely on her!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All fabulous things come to those who wait. And, we did. She arrived like a queen in Gaurav Gupta's Venus-inspired gown to mark her 25th year at the Film Festival. The floor-length pastel ensemble looked graceful with colourful embroidery and a scalloped folded dramatic detail attached to it mimicking an oyster. Aastha Sharma and Mohit Rai wrapped up the Devdas starlet's look with Messika Paris' studded ear cuff.

Katrina Kaif

Too sporty a jet-setter returned from New York City to the bay dressed in a crew-neck white tee and grey joggers. She added a cool girl staple with a blue denim jacket. The Sooryavanshi actress opted for shoes and oversized circular sunnies too.

Janhvi Kapoor

Can dresses ever be bucked? We're certain that you're in luck. The Roohi actress brought glitz and oomph in two outfits. Off a party? Here you go with the Alexandre Vauthier bodycon gown with a halter-neck detail, plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and multi-coloured embellishments. No accessories because your dress is the real show-stopper, get it? Is bae waiting for a date night with you? Go hit it up like a diva in this LBD with floral embroidered straps, lace embroidered hem, and a side mini slit. Make it monochrome and combine your look with Prada's bag and peep-toe heels.

Kiara Advani

She's had a blast of a promotional week with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, what's best than a saree to add to the beauty of the shaadi season? Stay true to this staple and glam up your style. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the starlet donned a zebra-printed saree from JJ Valaya's 'Nomade' series. With embroidered border and a plunging neckline sleeveless black blouse, her desi look was sealed off with the designer's signature brown belt and statement earrings.

Nora Fatehi

Your favourite athleisure but made to look sensuous. Now that's a steal served to you in all things black. Maneka Harisinghani picked out Mugler's sports bra and leggings for the 30-year-old stunner. She styled it all monochrome with stilettos, an El Gran hat from Tann-ed, embellished gloves, and sparkly studded sunnies.

Khushi Kapoor

Always flashing some impeccable outfits, The Archies star rocked a halter-neck gown as styled by Tanya Ghavri. This Viola & Vesper was glittery at its finest and featured a thigh-high slit. She sure was a golden sight to soak in and what's that ruched detail at the back doing its hot thing? Her look also had accessories such as a bracelet, studded earrings, and multiple rings.

Ananya Panday

We've seen a whole lotta pink this week and we're still not bored. As you aim to come through spiffy and summer-ready, opt for this coordinated Tiger Mist skirt set. The cute crop top with noodle straps and high-waisted number with metal ring and tie-up detail on it looked super complete together with hoop earrings, a blue Louis Vuitton bag, and sneakers.

Shanaya Kapoor

Dinner or date, it's time to slay in the best. Keep it cute, chic, and sporty like the Bedhadak actress in a neutral-toned strappy bodycon mini dress which she styled with Bottega Veneta's Jodie bag and Nike sneakers.

Parineeti Chopra

Here's to wearing black all summer long and beyond. The Saina actress rocked a satin jumpsuit with a flared silhouette last night to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. This strappy one-piece number featured lace embroidery along the neckline and what was meant to be side cut-outs. Too gorgeous, she sealed off her look with a watch and Gucci's Marmont mini crossbody bag.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

