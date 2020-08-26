  1. Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a DIVA in red: 5 Times she proved she can wear the bold shade in every silhouette

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves her red ensembles and wears them at every chance she gets. Here are our top 5 favourite picks!
August 26, 2020
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been on top of her game when it comes to fashion. From the Cannes red carpet to industry events and festivals, her style lately has been all about taking risks and trying out new styles and silhouettes. While festivals and the Cannes red carpet is the only time we've seen most of her in the last few years, it is still not difficult to say that Mrs Bachchan surely loves her red ensembles and we have enough proof:

Red being a classic colour is still quite bright and not everyone can pull off with the ease that Aishwarya does. This gorgeous desi sharara suit is quite an impeccable choice and when teamed up with flawless makeup and centre-parted hair, it's enough to make a statement!

Talking about making a statement, Aish did full justice to this gorgeous Sabyasachi drape. Going all out with the traditional elements, she styled it with a sleek bun, gajra decorating it, a red lip and choker necklaces that made quite an impact!

When you talk about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it is difficult to miss her Cannes looks and this red ruffled number did manage to create a statement! With a strapless neckline and a corset cinching her waist, the layered ruffled wonder was a classic choice of the silhouette for the red carpet!

Moving on, we have this bodycon number that she wore for an award function in the city. For the night, she chose for a full-sleeved creation by Atelier Zuhra and styled it with centre-parted straight hair and matching red lipstick. 

Lastly, we have this simple red Anarkali that is one of our favourite looks by the diva. With a bit of mirror work at the hem, this is a quintessential piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. 

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

