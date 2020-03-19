Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: What every DIVA'S maternity style looked like

We take a look back at how our favourite leading ladies flaunted their baby bump with pride!

Gone are the days when maternity wear meant oversized, boring and extremely ill-fitted garments that did nothing to flatter the body. Maternity fashion has taken a sizeable leap, being more stylish than ever! Today, the baby bump is something most women flaunt with the most stylish clothes and show off their miracle body with pride.

Thanks to the new wave of Bollywood's most stylish who set new fashion rules, there are a plethora of new styles and fashions to try out. From luxurious thigh-high slits to pretty summer dresses, they have you covered! Check out how these divas dressed it up when they were pregnant.

The Bachchan bahu was pregnant with her daughter Aaradhya back in 2011. The diva who was known for her love for sarees and lavish ethnic wear didn't change her style up much. She continued to sport her favourite designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation while looking her glamorous best.

For her off-duty looks, the diva continued to keep it simple in airy tees and comfortable loose pants - a combination we love!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood didn't change up her style even by an inch when she was pregnant with little Taimur. Kareena continued to flaunt her figure in maxi dresses with thigh-high slits, and still managed to look like the ultra boss-babe as she completed her looks with chic blazers, loose pants that flattered her belly, and more.

Soha Ali Khan

Known for her fuss-free looks, Soha too, continued to pick out lovely summer dresses and showing off her baby bump. From pretty pastels to florals, the petite actress stuck to her classic styles, giving us maternity style goals for ages!

Neha Dhupia

Neha's maternity style was to die for! Known for her edgy looks, Neha embraced her curves in the simplest and most glamorous ways possible. She sported everything from tracksuits to ethnic outfits to figure-hugging dress with slits and even breezy summer dresses with utmost grace and elegance.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

As soon as she married Shahid, all eyes were on Mira. She bowled everybody over not just with her wit and humour but her style as well. All eyes were on Mira when she was pregnant with Misha. She continued to wear everything from jeans and breezy tops to short party dresses with intricate cutouts, continuing to give style and fashion goals to all!

Which diva's maternity style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

