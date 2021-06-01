Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif: Celebs who chose to steal the show with their EDGY makeup

Here are the top 5 times celebs stole the show with their edgy makeup look. Check it out

Makeup has always been a way for celebrities to take things a notch higher. Whether its a festive occasion or they’re making an appearance on the red carpet, you’ll always find Bollywood divas adding extra oomph to their outfits with the help of makeup. While makeup can be easily used to balance out an outfit, celebs often use it to their advantage and add an edgy spin to it. Don’t believe us? Here are the top 5 times, Bollywood actresses took things a notch higher with their edgy makeup looks.

When we talk about edgy makeup looks, we cannot forget the time when Aishwarya pulled off a purple lip at the Cannes red carpet. It was a definition of edgy combined with experimentation and it was truly a historic moment.

Known for her love for makeup, we’ll rarely see Katrina Kaif stepping out of her comfort zone. But, this ox-blood eye makeup complemented with loads of highlighter and a perfect base is quite the treat. When styled with wet hair and an edgy pantsuit, the look is definitely a winner in its own.

There’s makeup that frames the face and then there’s makeup that transforms a look. This edgy smokey eye look paired with a top-knot has been one of the bests served by the diva. It not only complemented the outfit well but anything more or less would’ve easily messed up with the look.

Sara Ali Khan

While talking about edgy makeup looks, we cannot forget Sara Ali Khan’s rainbow eye makeup. It not only took the simple sweats and a bodysuit up a notch but also showed the world that makeup is just not for red carpet events and can be rocked even in everyday life.

Colour is a big part of Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe which is why this royal blue metallic smokey eye is every bit edgy and show stealing. It’s perfect for days when you want all eyes on you!

