Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif: Every celebrity's FIRST look at the Cannes Film Festival 

This year would mark the 73rd edition of the International film festival that has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Every year at this time, the Cannes Film Festival that is held at the French Rivera takes place. For the past 72 years, it has been a spectacle that has been looked-forward-to not just for the international films premiered, but also the fashion and red carpet appearances. Divas from all over the world have dazzled and struck a pose on the red carpet in the best designer outfits of all time. This year would mark the 73rd edition of the film festival. Unfortunately, due to the spread of Covid-19, like every other event, this one too has been postponed indefinitely. In honour of the international event, we delve into every celebrity's first appearance at the film festival.



The queen of Cannes, Ash rocked the red carpet at the international film festival much before anybody else. For her first walk down the red carpet back in May 2003, Ash donned a lehenga! The top was in a candy pink shade while her embellished sequin lehenga featured a range of shades. She accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and matching sparkly earrings!



The Piku actress donned an ivory saree with gold detailing by Rohit Bal, for her first appearance at the international film festival. Deepika showed off her curves in the desi attire and accessorised with gold earrings and a chunky bracelet!



Back in 2015, Katrina Kaif too made an appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The dive looked glamorous in a brilliant red Elie Saab number that looked phenomenal with her burgundy locks!



For her bold appearance on the international red carpet, Kangana Ranaut opted for a silver jumpsuit by Nedret Taciroglu back in 2018. She put her curls on full display and looked her boldest and most confident in the outfit!

Jonas

Though she made her debut only last year, in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra ensured the limelight was on her as she donned a Roberto Cavalli black glittery gown with loads of sequins on it! Statement earrings and her hair styled into retro Hollywood curls completed the diva's look!

Ahuja

Also a regular on the Cannes red carpet, Sonam Kapoor donned a white outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier back in 2011 for her first red carpet at the French Riviera. It featured loads of mesh and organza layering and ensured she looked stunning in the outfit.

Bella Hadid

Even back in 2015, Bella Hadid managed to look smoking! She donned a simple black dress with a deep neck and a thigh-high slit at the back. Her hair was blow dried in a simple way and kohl-smudged eyes completed the model's look.

Kendall Jenner

Back in 2015, Kendall Jenner made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut in a black and white Chanel dress. She accessorised with a simple clutch and silver statement earrings while keeping her makeup fairly simple.

Blake Lively

For her appearance, the Gossip Girl actress picked a marsala hued prom outfit by Gucci for the event. The structured outfit fir her well on top and opened up into a free-flowing gown with a thigh-high slit from waist-down. Her hair was pulled up into a ponytail-braid, ensuring Blake looked divine for the event.

Selena Gomez

For her Cannes Film Festival debut last year, in 2019, Selena opted for an ivory co-ord set by Louis Vuitton. She accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece. Her outfit featured a thigh-high slit and she completed her look with scarlet red lips.

Who according to you was the best dressed for their first appearance on the red carpet? Let us know in the comment section below.

