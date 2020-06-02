Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra: Celebs in white gowns that made fashion history

The colour white is known as a classic for a reason and here’s how celebrities have rocked it on the red carpet. Check it out

White has always been a classic. From rocking it with jeans to the wedding aisle, it has proved to grab eyeballs no matter where you are. Just like everyone else, the leading ladies of B-Town gave a thumbs up to the colour by rocking it on the red carpet at various occasions and here we have enough proof.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proved her love for white not once but twice on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. She wore one of her white gowns in 2015 and another in 2019.

Both the times, the diva managed to grab all the eyeballs making her the centre of attention.

Jonas

PeeCee also wore her white gown on the Cannes red carpet. The diva managed to look like a bride in her Georges Hobeika number as she twinned with hubby, Nick who also chose for the monochromatic ensemble. Mrs Jonas styled her white strapless number with a diamond necklace, a pulled back ponytail, a fox eye and a neutral lip.

When it comes to rocking white ensembles, Kat surely is the Queen. The diva opted for a white Alex Perry number for a red carpet event in the city. It had everything - padded shoulders, plunging neckline, cinched waist and a thigh-high slit. She rocked it with glamorous makeup and brushed open hair. This one has to be one of our favourite looks by the diva.

For her Cannes, Sonam chose a white gown not once but twice. Ms Kapoor made a statement with her white gown as she walked the carpet for the first time ever. While the look wasn’t a great one, it did get people talking.

Sonam also made quite a statement in 2016 as she stole all the show in a gorgeous Ralph and Russo Couture creation.

|

Malika Arora managed to steal the show and how! The diva wore a gorgeous sheer white number by Aadnevik. The plunging number was a daring choice with mesh details and a thigh-high slit.

The same number was worn by a few days later. However, we thought she didn’t make quite a mark as Malaika did.

Lastly, we have Alia Bhatt who rocked a tulle white wonder by Atelier Zuhra. The strapless number bore mirror detailing all over. She styled it with a sleek bun and neutral makeup. This look definitely takes us back to days when Alia dressed up in her own girly way.

Whose look do you like most? Let us know in the comments section below.

