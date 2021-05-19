Aishwarya Rai Bachchan personifies elegance in the Indian drape: 6 Times she showed us how to rock a saree

The Queen of Cannes loves her gowns but looks best in dazzling sarees! Here are our favourite looks.

is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. She even took home the Miss World crown back in 1994 and has since made her mark in both the Hollywood and Bollywood industries. The diva who is known as the Queen of Cannes to us and always manages to leave us floored with her choice of outfits at the prestigious film festival has a soft spot for the Indian drape. Here are six times she sported the saree better than anybody else.

At the Cannes Film Festival, before she became a regular, the diva didn't hesitate form showcasing her roots. She picked out a minimal white saree with blue intricate embroidery all over it and styled it with a bikini-style halter neck blouse. Minimal makeup and Hollywood style curls completed this red carpet look.

Once she became a regular at the red carpet event, the Bachchan bahu put forward her desi looks more often. She looked stunning in this Sabyasachi creation that bore a sheer pallu and a boat-neck style velvet blouse that she styled with her hair pulled into a neat glossy bun for a clean look.

Monotone is never a bad idea and ARB gave us a peek into her saree closet by sporting this bright red saree that bore a mirror finish metallic border that she styled with a classic black blouse. Smokey eyes, a neat bun and fowers in her hair completed this simple yet fabulous desi look.

Despite her outfits featuring heavy work on them, she still manages to make them look classic and clean. Case in point, this white and gold classic Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number that featured heavy embroidery throughout the drape. With her go-to hairstyle and statement white earrings paired with matching bangles, Mrs Bachchan pulled off the look with total ease.

For the Ambani wedding, Ash got the memo and dazzle and shone for the occasion to fit in. She looked absolutely glamorous in a gold Manish Malhotra glittery saree that was heavily embroidered and embellished. The diva let her hair down and added a dab of red lipstick to elevate this already glamorous look.

For yet another Bollywood wedding, the former Miss World brought in all the glam with her bright red Sabyasachi saree which featured gold motifs on it. A heavy statement necklace, sleek bun red lips that matched her saree and flowers in her hair ensured she looked like the perfect bahu as she posed with Abhishek and .

Which of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's saree looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

