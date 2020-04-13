Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the QUEEN of lavish gowns and we have ALL the proof from the biggest red carpets

The Bachchan Bahu owned the Cannes and other international red carpets before it was cool. Check out her most glamorous looks so far!

Red carpets have always been a big deal no matter what the industry - Hollywood or Bollywood. While men have limited options and almost always play it safe with black or other dark coloured tuxedos, women have multiple choices. From lavish gowns to dresses to pantsuits, there are no few options. Nevertheless, gowns seem like the go-to for most red carpets as it matches the theme and one always looks glam in a gown.

A diva who has been sporting the most phenomenal gowns so far both on Indian as well as international waters, is . The diva has made her mark in the international film industry and walked the Cannes red carpet before most Bollywood divas did, decked up in the most glitzy and glamorous gowns which makes it safe to say that she is the ultimate queen of gowns. Take a look!

To start off, the Fanney Khan actress picked out an ivory shimmery halter neck gown with a cut out in the centre. It was backless and one of the sexiest pieces Ash has worn to date, we think. With her soft curls and all out glam, we thought she looked stunning, for her time!

In a stark contrast against her previous outfit, AIshwarya Rai picked out a black body-hugging strapless gown with ruffles running through and a large bow on her chest. While we aren't too sure about the large flower, we think the her gown was way ahead of its time!

When she walked the red carpet in 2009 at the Cannes Film Festival yet again, Aishwarya Rai opted for a white strapless gown by Roberto Cavalli. The top half of her gown hugged her slender figure and then opened up into layers of ruffles. We think her hair could have been styled better but we love her outfit!

At the 2010 Cannes red carpet the Guru actress picked out a lacy blue gown from Elie Saab's collection and we thought she could never look more glorious! The off-shoulder number hugged her hourglass figure and featured a small train as well! Her hair was pulled up into a high pouffy bun that was a little too much, but her outfit made up for it!

Just when we thought Ash couldn't have done better, she picked out yet another dress by Elie Saab for her next red carpet. The blush pink gown with a belt and sweeping train featured loads of embellished work on it that ensured she looked like a vision!

For her next red carpet look, Mrs. Bachchan left us impressed yet again as she donned a scarlet red Ralph and Russo strapless gown with layers of ruffles on it. With her hair styled into lose waves and lips that matched her outfit, Ash floored us with this look.

Looking like a real-life Cinderella herself, for her next look, Mrs. Bachchan picked out a DIsney princess esque blue gown by Michael Cinco. It featured a plunging neckline and large pleats with a skirt that brought all our fairy-tale dreams to life! Smooth, glossy hair and neutral makeup ensured nobody looked as glamorous as she did.

Which of Aishwarya Rai's gowns do you love the most? Comment below and let us know.

