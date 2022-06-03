Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rohit Bal's long jacket makes a case for fabulous flower power; Yay or Nay?

We've had the winter well-spent with aplenty jackets but summer loves a no-sweat routine, literally. Looks like the warm numbers are looking for a comeback and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows it better. She's back from Cannes and we expected she'd continue a run of spiffy outfits but we're not that pleased this time. Just when we signed off from the jacket mania and wished to stay ahead with summer essentials, we saw this reference and we're a little perplexed.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was photographed at an event dressed in Rohit Bal's creation. We love the colourful, vibrant, and big floral prints on the white jacket. It speaks of a pretty summer but the full sleeves do not do the cut for us given the weather that doesn't allow us to escape the heat. Cut into an A-line silhouette, it entails a high neck with a mandarin collar, multiple fabric collar buttons both on the bodice as well the curve-shaped cuffs, and a long slit on the front.

The mother-of-one wore floor-sweeping attire over a black dress. Dresses remain a favourite and do flower prints, you could pull off this look to a wedding on a chilly night and it’s a big no for a daytime summer wedding. The Dhoom 2 star's look was accesorised with minimal jewellery which looks fabulous here, drop earrings and rings. Aishwarya's glam included a middle-parted hairdo styled into subtle waves, a winged eyeliner, and a signature Aishwarya lipstick, the classic and sultry red.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

