Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan: 3 times Bollywood divas gave candy canes a run for their money

Candy canes are for Christmas. Nope. These leading ladies decided to amp up the summer with some festive vibes.

Now with fashion becoming transcendent of seasons, we feel like the seasonal rules are meant to be broken. I am not saying wear sweaters in the summer (unless you have a death wish) but, you know the colours have all moved around and I think it’s a fun new fashion wave. While we were going through fashion archives we realised that fashion was always transcendent. Prints are everywhere and there was nothing like seasonal prints.

Now let’s talk about candy canes. The sweet SWEET red and white candy with peppermint that is used as Christmas decorations. But just like candy that can be eaten all year round, 3 actresses and their stylists thought that candy canes would look gorgeous in the summer… and we agree.

Ahuja

Cannes 2018 is where Sonam decided ti brung the candy cane look, out to play. This was her first appearance after her wedding and she decided to have some fun with this Emilia Wickstead suave collared dress with a matching belt cinching in her waist. She kept the accessories to a minimum with some pearl earrings and sunglasses. Her hair was a sleek ponytail and she completed the look with black Sophia Webster block-heeled pumps.

ARB brought out this gorgeous candy cane number at Cannes last year and she looks like summer personified. This red and white strapless gown was designed by Columbia-based brand, Leal Daccarett. She was just probably out for a stroll and some interviews before the big red carpet so she just paired the gown with some metallic sunglasses. This outfit was definitely a fun change from her usual red carpet looks.

Sara Ali Khan

More recently SAK brought out this cute candy cane mini for some movie promotions. While she is the queen of prints, she is also making a statement that a lot of celebrities are making lately. She paired this off-shoulder body con with an exaggerated waist detail with red stilettos. She kept the makeup simple and opted to wear black studs to not take away from the outfit. She also had on a ring with a lip motif which added a little quirk to this already fun ensemble.

Who do you think wore the candy cane print better?

