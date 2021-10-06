Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a STUNNER in Sabyasachi for an event in Dubai: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's top actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proved that she is and will always remain at that spot. The mother of one played showstopper at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week in a stunning white drape outfit. Yesterday, the diva made her way to Dubai for an event where she looked absolutely breath-taking in a Sabyasachi anarkali. Take a look!

An unstoppable force in every sense, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only managed to stay relevant but also keep her place on top of the charts. The diva attended the Paris Fashion Week earlier this week and had her daughter Aradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan by her side in support, all throughout. The diva then made her way to Dubai to attend yet another event. While her outfit in Paris was a letdown, she made up for it by looking her glamorous best in a desi Sabyasachi ensemble in Dubai.

Styled by her go-to stylist Aastha Sharma, the diva looked regal in a black floor-length sleeveless anarkali from the ace designer's collection. The black outfit came with a colourful embroidered hem in gold and hues of pink. Over this, the actress styled her sheer black dupatta with a matching gold border. The iconic Sabyasachi belt and potli, heavy earrings and a statement ring completed the actor's outfit.

Her makeup perfectly complemented her outfit for this look. A flawless base, defined eyes, filled-in brows, and deep red lips topped off the Bachchan bahu's elegant look while her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner.

We think the diva looked flawless in the creation and the outfit did full justice to her.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sabyasachi look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Alia Bhatt: Who looked better in the net tulle gown?