Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taylor Swift: 6 Times celebrities wore serpent accessories to make a bold statement

Snakes as rings, necklaces and bracelets have won the hearts of celebrities. Take a look at all those who have sported them to make stylish statements.
Accessories are something that completes every single outfit. Statement accessories have always been in style for they instantly glam up any outfit. An accessory trend that has been around for ages and is still followed religiously, is wearing serpent styled accessories. As bracelets, rings and even necklaces, the serpent accessory has found a huge fan base among celebrities as it helps in creating an edgy look. Take a look at all those who have worn it so far. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The Queen of Cannes wore a statement gold serpent ring to the Cannes film festival last year to match with her bright, foil gold dress. This serpent ring stood out since the diva wasn't wearing any other accessories to compliment her look. 

Angelina Jolie 
The Hollywood starlet has worn statement serpent pieces a number of times in the form of rings and bracelets. One look we loved though, was this glittery black snake bracelet that she wore to the premiere of Salt with Brad Pitt. With no other accessory, this one stood out and even matched her dress!

Deepika Padukone 
Deepika looked chic in a black blazer with white panels that she paired with flared pants. She accessorised this look with a snake necklace that gave her an edgy look with her long, poker-straight hair. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
Following suit, Bebo picked out the same necklace to make a statement and paired it with her Yousef Al Jasmi gown. It made for a bold, contrasting choice against her sweetheart neckline baby pink gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Rihanna
RiRi not being on board with one of the edgiest, coolest trends, is a no-no. She promptly completed her sizzling Grammys red carpet look with stacked-up necklaces and multiple rings, one out of them being a golden serpent. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor's Reputation album was all about the snakes, as was her Look What You Made Me Do video. When on tour, Taylor made snakes her USP after the backlash she received from the Kim Kardashian feud and had her very own snake microphone and even sold snake merch! 

Which diva's serpent accessory is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

