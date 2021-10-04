Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a VISION in a white pleated outfit on the ramp of Paris Fashion Week: Yay or Nay?

, resident model turned actress is back on the runway and how! The Cannes Film Festival regular and mother-of-one attended the Paris Fashion Week as a model this time around and walked the runway in an unusual all-white pleated outfit.

The Bachchan bahu attended Paris Fashion Week and was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan who were there to support and cheer for the diva. Before walking the runway, the 47-year-old Mangalore-born star stepped out in a casual look which involved a pair of bootcut jeans and a tank top. Over this, she wore a long botanical embroidered coat from Rahul Mishra's collection.

On the ramp, ARB exuded diva vibes in a pristine white full-sleeve bodysuit. Over this bodysuit, a white pleated drape at her waist and over one shoulder topped off her look. Ash's makeup and hair game stole the show and made up for her less-than-glam look. Bright pink lipstick, eyeliner that defined her eyes, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones and side-parted hair that was styled into loose waves completed the diva's runway look.

The Guru actress was joined by Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Kat Graham to name a few, who also played celebrity showstoppers with the leading Bollywood star.

We thought both of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks were slightly underwhelming and didn't do justice to her. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay?

