Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Zendaya: Divas who showed how to rock the season's fave hue with hot pink pantsuits

Tell us you're a fashion fan without telling us that you're looking for F for fashion at the Cannes Film Festival. Good for us, the season's fashion charts are looking flashy too. Your celebrities are very much after the summer trends and just as they followed the suit, we learned that hot pink has made a comeback. Yes, it's looking fantastic, way too striking than the red carpet itself.

While we're always trying to talk about what's new and go in for wardrobe spruce, it's as fun to merge both the old and the current favourite to bring out the chicest. In easier terms, try the hot pink trend in the good old pantsuits that are always so fly to look at. Let's take a look at how your divas styled pantsuits in the past and now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She came, she owned it! That's the Devdas actress for you. Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Mohit Rai, this Maison Valentino head-to-toe look is something you won't stop loving and wearing too. All so monotone, this pantsuit with a double-breasted blazer and flared trousers was combined with platform heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

It's all in the oomph, you say? You're right. Need we go on? You might as well just reach this Safiyaa two-piece set. The Roohi starlet rocked a blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks placed right on the midriff. The plunging neckline detail was complemented with the tiny elements of hooks and flared pants. Circular multi-coloured hoops and pointed-toe heels will add more dose of glam, so don’t forget to wear these pretties.

Zendaya

Another Maison Valentino pantsuit, oh wait, the heels too! What's not to love when it's so pink? The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress rocked a structured blazer over a matching hued top that bore a plunging neckline and clubbed it with straight-fit trousers. It had floral applique work to bring the grace and glamour in equal parts. Why do these chunky platform heels look similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's footwear? Oh, matchy!

Tara Sutaria

We're admirers of this airport style and yes, it's giving us the fancy and bold vibe. The Heropanti 2 actress opted for a pantsuit which she styled with a white crop top. As you get going and glowing, seal off your travel look with pink-tinted sunnies and white strappy stilettos.

Urvashi Rautela

Another sultry Cannes drop! The Miss Diva Universe 2015 rocked a pantsuit from Ali Younes and had it styled over a sheer polka dot printed close-neck top. It's the feather detailing on both her sleeves that's nailing it all.

Whose pantsuit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

