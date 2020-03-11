Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's jewellery is LUST WORTHY and has a little bit of everything leaving us in awe

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/aishwarya_rai_bachchan_accessories_.jpg?itok=9hS4q1l2

The diva has a vast collection of everything from precious stones to gold and silver and we cannot stop drooling. Check out everything the Bachchan bahu owns!

has been around for a while now. The actress is not just a beauty pageant winner but also one of the leading ladies of the Bollywood industry who knows how to dress up like nobody else. Be it her lavish gowns, dazzling anarkalis, or stunning sarees. To accessorise, the Bachchan bahu often opts for some dazzling pieces that are more striking than her outfits. One look into her jewellery collection and we know we are dying to get our hands on multiple pieces!

The original queen of Cannes, at the red carpet of the International Film Festival every year the actress displays not just her best outfits but accessories as well. Case in point, this statement neckpiece she sported with a neutral tone embellished gown. The silver neckpiece that was wound well around her neck matched the glamorous ring that she also showed off on the red carpet.

Next up, the Fanney Khan actress donned a scarlet lavish gown on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival in the French Riviera. Her statement accessory for this outfit was a pair of drop earrings. She left her neck bare and let her earrings garner all the attention as they matched with her deep, scarlet lips.

Next up, Ash picked out minimal earrings that not just matched her purple outfit but also stood apart from her usual accessories. She sported a pair of violet earrings with studs on them that were big enough to grab eyeballs but small enough to not overwhelm her dress.

But it is not just lavish gowns and dresses, the actress also knows how to carry off the most elegant ethnic outfits paired with accessories. Case in point, we love these gold jhumkas the actress sported with this blood-red kurta set with a touch of gold. It looked elegant yet stylish on the outfit.

Another statement neckpiece that we loved, was this emerald and solitaire neckpiece with the large stones acting as statements that didn't clash at the least with her glamorous red anarkali suit.

Yet another statement neckpiece, was this simple string of solitaires that she styled with this ivory embellished ethnic outfit. It looked extremely elegant, simple and flawless on the diva. In addition, she added a statement emerald ring to add to her glam for the ootd.

At her most recent Cannes appearance last year, Aishwarya opted for a red feathered outfit and opted for statement drop diamond earrings and a matching ring to make a statement.

For a vacation with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya opted for a teal gown and accessorised the outfit with a statement neckpiece with oversized precious stones that covered up her neck area and made for the perfect statement accessory to add to her outfit.

Which of the above is your favourite accessory of Mrs. Bachchans? Are you as impressed as we are, by her jewellery collection? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More