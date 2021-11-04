Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's multicolour kaftan at the airport is the perfect choice for winter vacay: Yay or Nay?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rang in her birthday with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as they vacationed together. The former Miss World who turned 48, kept her celebrations low key and we only got a peek at her when Abhi shared a picture of his wife on social media to wish her. Last evening, the trio headed back into the city together just in time for Diwali.

For her airport look, the Bachchan bahu picked out a comfortable kaftan, a piece that has been on every celebrity's radar ever since the pandemic hit and comfort dressing became trendy. As she held on to her daughter Aaradhya's hand, ARB walked out of the airport looking comfortable yet stylish in a multi-coloured kaftan with exaggerated flared sleeves. Ash accessorised her look with a pair of black comfortable slippers and a bold red woven tote bag that carried all her essentials.

Her hair was styled to one side and in a poker-straight manner while a face mask covered up her face.

Aaradhya on the other hand was dressed in a comfortable zip-up unicorn jacket and black pants with bright pink shoes. Abhishek Bachchan twinned with his daughter in a comfortable pink hoodie and beige pants as he looked comfortable.

We think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit is the perfect pick for a winter vacation as it is roomy, breezy and perfect to chill in. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

