Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 9 Celebs who looked like Christmas ornaments in red SPARKLY outfits

Christmas is just around the corner and we're all pumped for the festival of colours, hot chocolate, presents and romantic comedy films and lots of parties. After keeping it low on the parties for the past two years, this year is when we're all set to go all-out. It's time to glam up, get your jazz and shimmer on and look your best. Here are some easy ways to look like a shiny Christmas ornament. Here's all the inspiration you need!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World winner showed us how to dazzle and shine in a shimmery red Atelier Zuhra dress for an award show back in the day. Her red full-sleeve dress featured mirror work all through the outfit and a red mini dress to line her sheer fabric. Her glamorous red dress even featured a long train and she topped off the outfit with bold red lips, defined eyes and poker-straight hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For an event, the Begum of Bollywood looked sizzling in a red full sleeve high neck dress with a large cut out at her chest and a waistband. She styled the knee-length number with black stilettos and her hair styled into glossy centre-parted locks. Bebo's outfit is perfect for a small and intimate gathering of merry-making at a Christmas party.

Deepika Padukone

For her grand reception in Mumbai after her wedding with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone sported a lavish Zuhair Murad ensemble for her wedding reception. Her shimmery red full-sleeve dress featured a waist belt and a high-low hem in the front and back. It also featured a floor-sweeping train with matching bold red stilettos. Her glamorous hair was styled into effortless waves to complete the look. A similar outfit is perfect to make a bold statement this Christmas and ensure all eyes are on you!

Kriti Sanon

Looking her ultimate best, the actress walked the red carpet in a shimmery grand gown with a deep neckline. Her outfit bore a fit-and-flare design and floral red shimmer applique work over the delicate tulle fabric. Complete your look with a bold red lip and statement gold and red earrings like Kriti did for the event.

Nora Fatehi

If you're keen on going all-out and flaunting your gorgeous frame, we suggest you take styling notes from Nora Fatehi for this party season. She rocked a body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi number that hugged her hourglass figure. Style your hair in a poker-straight manner as she did for a bold and beautiful look.

Maliaka Arora

Hop onto the wrap-style trend like Malaika Arora did in a shimmering dress with a knot secured at her waist. A ruffle neckline and thigh-high slit added a factor of sexiness to the entire ensemble. Complete your look like Malla did with a statement diamond necklace and matching bangles.

Selena Gomez

If you want to channel your inner girl-next-door, take notes from Selena Gomez. The only Murders in the Building actress opted for a sequin full-sleeve mini dress that she styled with black pantyhose and high heels. Her hair was styled in a centre-parting and in an effortless stylish manner while minimal, clean makeup accentuated this look further.

Jennifer Lopez

Spotted at a shoot, the Latina actor and singer looked her glamorous best in an Alex Perry sparkly bodycon dress. If you're a fan of structured outfits, take notes from Jen's outfit which featured statement sleeves and ended just below her knees. Red strappy stilettos and her cropped hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed the singer's look.

Kate Middleton

If you need to be convinced further about this trend, know that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton rocked a shimmery red full-sleeve and full-length dress that was doused in sequins over the delicate tulle fabric. She styled this with deep red pumps and statement Ruby and diamond earrings while her hair was styled into glossy curls. The Duchess-approved outfit is easy to recreate this Christmas we think!

Which diva's shimmery red outfit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

