Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone to Taylor Swift: Celebs who looked GLAM in Designer of the Week: Naeem Khan

One of the most well-renowned Indian designers to make it big and create a mark on international waters as well is Naeem Khan. Born in Bareilly the ace designer known for his intricate gowns and glamorous dresses, developed an early interest in garments thanks to his father and grandfather who designed clothes worn by Indian royalties.

The designer moved to the United States in 1978 and played apprentice to legendary designer Halston, who was known for his clean and minimal designs. Only in 2003 did Khan launch his own label and showcase his work at the New York Fashion Week and was well received with some of the world-renowned celebrities wearing outfits created by him on red carpets and to shows.

Jennifer Lopez picked out a pastel peach-toned Naeem Khan jumpsuit with sequins and a plunging neckline for the People Magazine Awards.

Taylor Swift looked drop-dead gorgeous in a halter neck Naeem Khan gown with a nude bodice and black beadwork on it. From the waist down, it featured pleats and accentuated the singer's hourglass figure at the ACM Awards.

Michelle Obama looked stunning in a strapless Naeem Khan gown with a beige bodice and silver foil work on it. A sheer dupatta wrapped around her completed this glam look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked out a corset-style strapless Naeem Khan gown which featured gold abstract prints scattered all over. A beaded border and strings of vertical beads in gold elevated the glam of this outfit.

Deepika Padukone picked out a sequin gold Naeem Khan gown for the premiere of her film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She looked glamorous in the full-sleeve gold gown with a plunging neckline and her hair pulled into a low ponytail.

Khan's creations have a Halson-esque silhouette to them and only show his training. With sequin dresses, tunic-like gowns, statement jewelled and sequined pantsuits, the designer has not hesitated to experiment with prints, embroidery and sequins on his outfits. Bold, beautiful and breath-taking, his outfits always manage to make a statement, do complete justice to the wearer and flatter them.

Katrina Kaif made a strong case for bodycon gowns as she slipped into a red one that hugged her figure and featured a plunging neckline.

Nora Fatehi dazzled in a floral Naeem Khan pantsuit made completely of sequins.

It was all about the glitz for Beyonce who sported a mini Naeem Khan dress for the premiere of I Am World in New York City. She styled the boat neck number with a matching arm cuff and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner.

Malaika Arora slipped into a bodycon animal printed gown with a halter neck that featured oodles of sequins and sparkles on it.

Kourtney Kardashian aced red carpet dressing in a pantsuit by Naeem Khan which featured embellishments all over the classic black piece.

Which Naeem Khan outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

