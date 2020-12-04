Aishwarya Rai is India's OG Desi Girl: 6 Times she wore traditional Indian outfits on international red carpet

The Queen of Cannes has never shied away from sporting traditional ethnic looks on International waters.

At the festival and other red carpets, lavish gowns are a common sight. But the Bachchan Bahu has managed to ensure all eyes are on her by dressing up in traditional Indian outfits for multiple occasions. Here are our favourites of the diva's bold looks.

For her first-ever Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya picked out a lehenga choli. Her bright candy pink halter neck blouse was quite a mismatch against her glittery embroidered lehenga. She further went on to style this with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Heavy makeup completed her look.

For her next appearance, the Bachchan bahu picked out a bright neon green saree that she wore with a heavily embellished blouse and simple gold jewellery on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai's next look was the exact opposite of her previous two looks. She looked classy and fabulous in an elegant white saree with simple blue embroidery that she styled with a bikini-style blouse. Subtle makeup and her hair styled into glossy waves completed her look.

Her next look was also a see-through saree that she styled with a velvet boat-neck and full sleeve blouse. Her saree bore a green velvet border and simple solitaire earrings and hair pulled back into a slick bun completed her look.

When she was pregnant with Araadhya, Aishwarya Rai still attended an international event where she opted for a traditional gold and white outfit by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her brilliant gold lehenga styled with a lehenga and matching chikankari dupatta with her hair pulled up into a messy bun, completed the diva's look.

A couple of years after that, for another Cannes Film Festival event, Aishwarya Rai picked out a lovely satin blue anarkali and a lovely gold embroidered jacket over it for a glamorous traditional look. Her hair styled into glossy waves and a red pout completed her look.

Which of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's desi red carpet looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

