Aishwarya Rai to Kate Middleton: 5 Times celebs looked like they belonged in a fairytale in Cinderella gowns

Fairy tales have always intrigued us. The idea of going to balls, wearing massive opulent gowns and of course dancing the night away with Prince Charming. Almost every girl is told the story of Cinderella when she was little and the story has stuck on.

Bringing this dreamy idea to life, some of the most renowned celebrities recreated their version of Cinderella looks on the red carpet in outfits by various designers. Here's taking a trip down memory lane!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Cannes Film Festival regular looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a voluminous Michael Cinco gown in an ice blue shade. The mother-of-one looked ethereal in the off-shoulder number as she spun on the red carpet and made jaws drop. Defined eyes and poker-straight hair completed this fairytale look for the day.

Zendaya

At the MET Gala, Zendaya who is known for her fashion prowess stepped out in a luminous blue Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger. Her red carpet outfit even bore led lights on it and statement shoulders to give it her own dramatic twist.

Lady Gaga

At the Golden Globe Awards, the A Star is Born actress walked the red carpet in a statement Valentino gown that was custom-made for her for the event. Her Cinderella-inspired number featured an off-shoulder silhouette with a floor-sweeping train. A statement diamond necklace and her hair dyed blue to match her outfit completed Gaga's red carpet look.

Blake Lively

Putting forth one of her most iconic looks, Blake Lively walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a Vivienne Westwood icy blue gown. Her sleeveless number with a scoop neckline featured a ruffled tiered skirt. Her blonde locks were pulled up into a stylish bun and The Shallows actress painted a pretty picture that we still can't get over!

Kate Middleton

In her most recent look, Kate Middleton stepped out for a formal dinner in the Bahamas while on her Royal Tour there with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge looked breath-taking in a Phillipa Lepley satin silk gown with a v neckline and elegant jewels to go with it. Her brunette hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and a matching clutch completed the British Royal's look.

Which Cinderella dress was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

