Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks is proof that he is the style maven of Bollywood

The exponential actor Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood who, reportedly, charges about Rs 135 crore for a movie. His demeanour, sense of humour and expertise in the industry has made him a much-loved celebrity who can bring in the crowd to the theatres. We can see him as Bachchhan Paandey on screens from tomorrow. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda and the star cast includes Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

During the promotions of the movie ace actor Akshay Kumar served looks in his casual yet eye-grabbing styles. Keeping it simple yet offbeat with a Bachchhan Paandey tweak to a few of his looks, the actor cemented the fact that he is the style maven of Bollywood. Let’s look at his promotional wardrobe for the film and how he carried off the Bachchhan Paandey aura!

The cast of the film drove through Bandra in style with fans creating a crowd around them. Akshay Kumar was in his Bachchhan Paandey avatar with an unbuttoned denim hooded shirt layered under his olive green jacket and denim pants. A brown headband, layered gold chains and dark sunglasses.

One of our favourites was this dapper look of the star where aced the art of layered rocking a beige jacket for his rusty orange shirt over his white round neck tank top paired with light washed jeans. The earthy colour palette of the look vibes the streets hinting at the energy of his character from the movie.

Count on Akshay Kumar to rock offbeat style statements. For the movie promotions, the cast appeared at Delhi's train station creating a frenzy as the large crowd gathered to watch them. The actor pulled off a funky look in his unisex denim jumpsuit that featured zipper details all long from the feet to the chest and flap detail.

If you think his promotions included only the above offbeat, street core looks then you are wrong! He even donned a formal suit looking handsome in his all-black look. Blazers, black tee and pants teamed with polished shoes and round sunglasses clearly proved that he is ageing like a fine wine!

He also wore a black Kurti top with black jeans teamed with contrasting floral print loafers looking sleek and stylish standing next to Kriti Sanon who looked stunning in her snowy powder blue Manish Malhotra saree. Akshay Kumar’s ethnic look was spiced up with his salt and pepper hairdo.

Keeping it casual and minimal, the actor painted the town red in his blue shirt and jeans styled up with ankle-high lace-up boots and chic sunglasses. He left a few buttons on the shirt open and rolled up the sleeves channelling the rough and tough masculine energy of Bachchhan Paandey. This cool look can be a perfect style to ace for your next date night or for clubbing.

Akshay Kumar made our hearts race in his casual yet dashing avatar wearing an olive green denim shirt and black pants. He rolled up the sleeves and gave a manly look with his tinted glasses and goofy pose. Black sneakers and a neatly trimmed hairdo completed his handsome hunk look.

We also loved his suave style in an olive green tee and beige belted jeans. The olive green-tinted glasses and camo printed chunky boots gave a quirky touch to his uber cool look. He can pull off all styles with his dashing looks and his Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks featured a varied range of styles from casuals, formals to offbeat funky numbers each of which the actor donned in ultimate style.

Which of his dapper look from Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

