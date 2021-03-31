Alaya F channels her inner GLAM diva in a classic Arpita Mehta number for the launch of her song: Yay or Nay?

The diva is currently on a high! After accepting her first Filmfare award, she also starred in a music video! Check out what she wore for the launch of the song.

Alaya Furniturewalla is on a roll and seems like there is no stopping her! The diva was just awarded the Best Debut award at the Filmfare 2021 awards a few days ago where she looked radiant in an ombre pink Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Still on a high, the actress starred in a music video Aaj Sajeya, looking totally glamorous in some of the prettiest desi outfits.

For the release of the video, Alaya stepped out looking smoking. She left her go-to casuals and chunky sneakers that she loves, aside and channelled her inner glam diva in an Arpita Mehta number. She picked out a gold blouse with Mehta's classic mirror work all over and styled it with a high-waisted skirt with vertical lines in shades of blue and green. The skirt featured two thigh-high slits that showed off her toned legs. She further topped off her blouse with a full-sleeve cropped jacket in a matching shade and pattern.

While her outfit was all things glam, Alaya's accessories were also on point. A simple gold beaded necklace, statement rings and tie-up gladiator-style gold stilettos completed her look.

For her makeup, Alaya kept it subtle but glamorous with classic blush-pink cheeks, defined eyes, pink lips and her hair styled into glossy waves.

We think Alaya looked radiant in her outfit for the launch of her music video. Her look struck the perfect balance between casual and stylish.

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

