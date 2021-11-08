Alaya F looks so fly in a cropped sweatshirt and grey cargo joggers; Yay or Nay?

Winter's the time when you experiment with new looks. Monochromes separates invade our closets. Although we dress to nines in the season, it doesn't mean our casual wardrobe needs to take a backseat. Since we are still in the transition phase, it is okay to dress in warm casuals like sweatshirts or cardigans. But cropped ones will allow you to show a little bit of skin. Throw it on for running to your errands or for a casual outing, sweatshirts become our BFFs.

On a busy Monday morning, the paparazzi caught Alaya F on the block. Alaya might be just one film old but her vibrance and sparkle have won many hearts and her casual looks complement her cool girl style. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress stepped out today in her usual carefree mode. She was seen in a black cropped sweatshirt that gave us a glimpse of her perfectly toned abs. Teaming up with grey cargo joggers giving a peek of her slender and delicate frame. Her casual look was clubbed with a pair of white Beyoncé x Adidas platform trainers.

Her black chain link sling bag serves as the ideal arm candy matching her sweatshirt. She accessorised with gold hoops and tied her hair up in a messy bun. Glowing skin, groomed eyebrows, mascara laden lashes, a hint of pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks with pink tinted lips looked radiant on her. While carrying a tiffin box in her hand, she made our day as she posed for the shutterbugs.

What do you think of Alaya's casual look? Tell us in the comments.

