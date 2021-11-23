Alaya F played the dashing dinner outfit look in a black one shoulder top & faux leather pants: Yay or Nay?

It's not difficult to develop a taste for monotone especially when you're not ready to take the plunge of risk that could come with the colour play you choose. It feels appropriate to stick with a single hue when you know in mind its charm isn't lost on anyone. Are we guiding you towards a fancy Monochrome Tuesday?

Well, this outfit reference came to us on a Monday night but sticking by rules isn't a mandate. So, here we are to show you something that can finish off your party outfit search. Can any other hue hold a bigger spot in your heart than black? It's here to show you how to be ready to revel in many rounds of its beauty. Alaya F was photographed outside a favourite celeb-hangout restaurant in Mumbai. She was there to wish a massive happy birthday to celebrate her ‘Freddy-buddy’, Kartik Aaryan who turned 31 yesterday.

If the thought of going black head-to-toe excites you, take cues from the Jawaani Jaaneman actress on how to work a dinner look. She picked out a one-shoulder top that bore a full sleeve, warm enough to cuddle up an arm. She left the other arm bare and chose to tuck it inside paper-bag waist faux leather pants. This isn’t the first time she got on board with the faux leather bottoms. We had seen her in October as well when she was seen heading out to dine in all clad in a strappy sheer top and straight-fit pants.

The 23-year-old actress stepped into an ultra-glam mode with groomed eyebrows, enhanced eyelashes, eyes drawn with kohl, cheeks flushed with pigment same as her peach lip colour. She tied her tresses to a ponytail with tendrils left free at the front. Mini gold hoop earrings and ankle-strap wedges showed us there’ll never be a dull moment with this look.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

