Alaya F is a romantic floral dream in Gauri and Nainika's green tulle romper gown: Yay or Nay?

Alaya F has been one of the few star kids who have managed to steal our hearts with her great acting skills and sheer charm. She carries her aura and vibrance wherever she goes and this reflects on her trendy fashion picks as well. Whether it is her street style or giving a twist to the ethnic wear, she pulls off everything with elan. This millennial can even look drop-dead gorgeous in gowns and these photos are screaming that.

Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she dressed this Jawaani Jaaneman actress in a breathtaking ensemble. Alaya wore a tulle romper gown from designer duo Gauri and Nainika's eponymous label. The green floral printed gown featured playful and feminine sleeves with voluminous ruffles on one side and a noodle strap on the other with a plunging neckline. The sea-green net number was doused with white and orange floral patterns and also featured a frill flower on the waist. It also bore a deep back while the rest of the skirt was flared giving enough space for twirling and swirling.

While we are still crushing on this romantic and dreamy outfit, Alaya accessorised with dainty diamond jewellery from Mahen Notandass. her hair was left open in messy waves and opted for a soft glam look. She went with a soft pink eyeshadow, groomed eyebrows and applied generous amounts of mascara. What amplified her subtle look was her blushed and heavily highlighted cheeks sealing it off with a pink pout.

What are your thoughts about Alaya's floral avatar? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut in a pink churidar and a Raw Mango saree will show how to go desi this season: Yay or Nay?