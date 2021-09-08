Alaya F’s off duty style is the perfect pick for monsoon dressing: Yay or Nay?

A cosy, comfortable outfit is all we need. Our Bollywood celebrities are all up for it. They all love to style in comfort. They can amp a simple look into fashion statements. Their everyday OOTD is an inspiration for the rest. As we talk about fashion, many stars are always in the limelight for their outfits and look. Their daily fashion looks are a guide to us.

There are many new stars as well, whose style has made our heads turn. One such actress is Alaya F. The new star kid on the block, Alaya, made her debut in Jawani Janeman. Not only that but, her Instagram is also flooded with her bewildering looks and style.

Being the daughter of an actress, she is known to this world. However, when you become a part of this industry, the overview of people changes. They look up to you for inspiration. Alaya has made her way through this. In such a short time, she has won many hearts.

Recently, Alaya was papped in the city, slaying off her casual everyday look. She looked stunning even in that simple attire. She donned blue skinny fit distressed jeans. The oversized white T-shirt with V-neck and quarter sleeves perfectly paired with it.

She added chunky white sneakers to pair with the top. Her Louis Vuitton brown bag added the extra oomph to the whole outfit. She flaunted her clear glowing skin with no makeup. Also, her wavy hair was open which gave a raw basic look to the attire that is cosy and makes for the perfect fall or monsoon outfit.

