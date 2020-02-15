Alaya F’s runway debut with SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at LFW is an absolute winner: Yay or Nay?

Alaya F walks down the runway for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week like a pro! Browse through!

The newbie who just starred alongside and in her debut feature Jawani Janeman, is taking her baby steps towards being a fashionista. The star who won hearts on screen is all set to win over all the fashion enthusiasts out there. In an interview, Alaya mentioned that she is still finding her voice when it comes to fashion and she may not find it too. But we think the actress is leaving quite a mark with her fashion statements. From promotional outfits to walking down the runway for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakme Fashion Week, it's been quite a journey. And did we mention this is her first time walking down the runway?

Alaya Furniturewala made heads turn as she glided down the runway at Lakme Fashion Week’s fourth day. She opted for a high-waisted lehenga which featured zigzag lines in colours such as powder blue, grey, blush pink and navy blue. The lehenga was embellished with a set of three diamonds all over the surface. It also featured a knot detailing with floral danglers. Putting her midriff on display, she wore a full sleeves, crew neck blouse with embellishments on a dark navy surface. For her glam look, the Jawani Janeman star wore minimal makeup, a nude lip colour, filled in her bushy brows and highlighted her eyes with kohl. She parted her locks in soft curls and topped off her look. Alaya elevated her look with a pair of silver dainty earrings.

This look was definitely a yay for us? What do you think about Alaya Furniturewala in an outfit by SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi? Comment below and let us know.

