Alaya F in a sheer top and leather pants proved that dinner outfit dreams should start with black; Yay or Nay?

Whether you want to create magic in your beach bum outfit or grace your party spirit in a sensuous number, Alaya F can offer a host of tips for her style stories that are often abuzz with the coolest things ever. Her last night's dinner get-up post the wrap of her movie shoot was insanely chic and here's a look at her all-black avatar.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress is a pro at marching towards a head-to-toe black look and this isn’t the first time she’s left us to inspired with her admirable sartorial sense. Make way for the starlet who’s been on our fashion radar lately. Alaya dressed up too hot to handle in a black sheer top that featured a plunging neckline which further oozed oomph with its scalloped lace detail. The 23-year-old star tucked in the strappy number inside high-waisted skinny-fit pants that cropped at her ankles. While we gazed at her toned midriff thinking of us at the gym all day, she rounded off her OOTN with cream-hued ankle strap heels.

The outfit also managed to highlight her curvy silhouette so alluringly and look at how well Kartik Aaryan’s printed shirt and black pants complement that of the young diva’s look. While she went low-key on her accessory game with hoop earrings, her makeup settled with nothing but an ultra-glam path. With smokey eyes, highlighted skin, brownish nude lipstick, and filled-in eyebrows, she struck a pose along with her middle-parted wavy hair.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

