Alaya F shows you an easy way to dress up for the party season; Yay or Nay?

Looking for an effortless and stylish outfit to rock during the new years? Alaya F's latest OOTN has you covered!

The younger lot of actors in Bollywood have proved their worth quite well when it comes to fashion. From trendy styles to gorgeous red carpet looks, they've found their way through fashion and Bollywood quite well. Even their everyday OOTDs deserve special mentions as they are filled with trendy styles and accessories that can easily be recreated. The millennial fashion scene is all about showing off your style while keeping things comfortable and looks like Alaya F did just that as she stepped out in the city last night.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress made the most of her wardrobe as she chose for a black strapless crop top for the night. The strapless number featured balloon sleeves that added extra oomph to the look. She styled the black sheer number with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs. Alaya then added a sporty touch to the look by styling it with a pair of contrasting white sneakers by Gucci.

The actress then let her brown hair down in a centre part and let it brush her back while showing off her collar bones in the front. For her glam, she chose to keep things simple with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a little definition around the eyes. We think this look is a perfect one for the party season. With Covid restrictions everywhere and house parties being the only source of fun, this look clearly an easy one to pull off.

Credits :viral bhayani

