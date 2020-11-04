Alaya F steps out in her casual best but we have our eyes on her LATEST Louis Vuitton finds

Alaya F shows you how to rock two handbags at one time while looking your casual best!

Luxury handbags and clothing are all the rage lately. The new age of Bollywood celebrities are making sure to invest their money in the right fashion accessories and boy are they looking their best while doing so! Fashionable and trendy luxury handbags have taken over Bollywood with a storm and each celebrity is trying their best to get their hands on the best of the pieces. Joining this bandwagon the Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F who has been definitely making the most of her fashionable wardrobe in the last few months and today, she’s just managed to step it up!

The actress was spotted out and about in the city looking her casual best. For the day out, she chose to keep things simple in a pair of blue denim shorts paired with a black bomber jacket. She styled the classic combo with a pair of chunky kicks in a surprising khaki colour and yet managed to do it full justice. Alaya then let her hair down in a centre part while she smiled her way into carrying two handbags. And yes, both of them are by Louis Vuitton.

The first handbag was a classic monogrammed Louis Vuitton tote that costs anything between USD 1590 to USD 1800 which is anything around INR 1.2 lakhs. While her one shoulder was packed with a tote bag, she opted for a crossbody bag on the other. This one specially stole our hearts as the black sling was a part of the ‘new wave’ collection and the latest the brand offers. The Multi-pochette costs approximately INR 1.7 lakhs!

Alaya then completed her look with a white embellished mask covering her subtle glam.

