Alaya F's green skirt and white crop top with peep toe heels is the perfect outfit for a brunch: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's millennial stars have mastered the art of keeping their looks casual yet stylish. One among them who has managed to make heads turn is Alaya F. The Jawaani Janemann star is the queen of casual looks and has always given us lessons in dressing down - be it the airport or to run errands. Today, Alaya was papped in the city in a bright green skirt that we think is perfect for a casual brunch.

The 23-year-old starkid who is just one film old stepped out and was papped today in the city. For her outing, Alaya kept it casual in a simple green high-waisted mini skirt that she styled with a white crop top. Over this, the actress sported a white cropped full-sleeve blazer jacket. A pair of off-white peep-toe pumps and a simple black sling bag completed the millennial star's look.

Alaya has always made a strong case for minimal makeup. Be it on her Instagram, red carpet or runway, she's never seen with too much makeup. Showing us how it's done, she went with a basic, radiant glow that involved a flawless base, topped off with blush pink cheeks and flushed lips. Filled-in brows and defined eyes completed this soft natural look. Alaya's hair was blow-dried to perfection and styled with a centre-part, framing her face well. We also got a peek at her minimal gold hoop earrings behind her hair that accessorised her look.

We think Alaya's outfit is minimal enough to take to a mid-week brunch to catch up with friends or even work while bingeing!

What are your thoughts on Alaya F's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

