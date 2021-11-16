Alaya F's mustard yellow blazer & shorts set is perfect for a day out with friends: Yay or Nay?

Alaya F has been someone whose easy-to-wear clothes and fresh style has always left us amazed. The 23-year-old who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman has impressed the fashion police with her millennial-friendly ensembles that heavily relies on comfort. Her closet is filled with colourful numbers from jackets to blazers that consist of her off-duty looks that always gives us major layering goals. And this one was no different either.

On a busy Monday, Alaya was caught by the paps as she went about the city for a work meeting. Alaya was wearing a sunshine yellow blazer and short set that very well went with her vibrant personality. The loose-fitting shawl-neck blazer was layered over a body-fitting white tank top. The high-waist shorts came with elastic detail and a fabric belt in a matching colour. She paired her outfit with chunky white sneakers from Gucci that matched with her top.

The Freddy star accessorised with Christian Dior's iconic saddle bag that costs almost Rs 3 Lakhs. Keeping her hair and makeup simple, this natural beauty kept her hair straight, parting them in the centre and opting for a natural glow. Glowing skin, groomed eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, kohled eyes and pink glossy lips rounded off her chic style. She carried a black mask while flashing her million-dollar smile to the shutterbugs.

This blazer short set is a must-have if you want to make a solid statement among your friends for a fun day out. And the colour will surely stand out.

