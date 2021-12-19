Alaya F's satin ruched gown by Gaby Charbachy is the perfect fit for your next soiree: Yay or Nay?

There's no amount of cheer that will ever seem enough this December. Parties to weddings and vacations, there's so much joy we were deprived of (online sessions weren't enough, right?) for almost two years we call nothing but dreadful. We're hoping that you're not talking that line of simple style again rather promise to go E for extra with many a's. If you're counting days to New Year's just like us, we've been enamoured by a gown. Now it's your turn because we all know dresses have been a staple of the party style circuit, so looking away will sure make you miss out on some breathtaking glamour.

Stylist Mohit Rai along with Shubhi Kumar picked out a stupendous gown from Gaby Charbachy for actress Alaya F. The 24-year-old showed us the beauty of old Hollywood just as Mohit rightly stated. The strapless lilac dress featured a well-fitted bodice that had such fine pleats. This was held close to the ruched waistline which was highlighted, thanks to the satin fabric as well. The body-hugging ensemble bore a thigh-high slit, another show-stealing feature that contributed to the alluring beauty of this gown that bore a super tiny train that rested flat on the floor.

Alaya's look was accessorised with Jet Gems' earrings and rings. These definitely brought sparkle to the table. Lace-up stilettos with square-shaped soles from Public Desire finished off her look. A blend of brown and black smokey eye makeup highlighted skin, and groomed eyebrows tied up the beauty department along with a side-swept wavy hairdo.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

