Alia Bhat to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fun ways to embrace faux leather and add a punk touch to your look

Love the luxe and edgy look of leather? Here are celeb inspired ways to style up in faux leather outfits. Check it out!

Faux leather fabrics are made up of PVC and vegetable oil with low fabric breathability and moisture-wicking capacity. They are the perfect replacement for leather and are embraced by celebrities worldwide for the sophisticated edginess it eludes. With a subtle sheen and soft-touch, leather fabrics are a luxury fabric and a style statement in itself. This monsoon season, style up in dashing punk style with faux leather fashion picks. Scroll down to take inspiration from the queens of B-town to rock the look.

has picked leather outfits several times though one of our all-time favourites is her gully boy look in Annakiki athleisure crop top and shiny leather pants. The hip-hop inspired look was dope with its relaxed and fuss-free style and all credits to black leather pants that added oomph to her basic look. She rounded off the dapper look with black brothel creepers by Buffalo.

Another black leather number sported by the diva was from Osman Studio for the Jio Mami Movie Mela 2019. Her faux leather off-shoulder top featured frill details and long sleeves. She teamed the look with embellished black jeans which added the element of bling to her outfit. Minimal makeup, nude lips and black pumps completed her stunning all-black look.

took the retro route and paired her black and white polka print top with a coloured leather mini skirt. The canary yellow skirt featured a flap detail and was indeed a show-stealing number. Coloured leather outfits are a huge trend this season. They make even a boring or basic silhouette look more fun and fab. Jonas painted the town red in her fiery red top and wrap style leather midi skirt. The faux-leather pencil skirt from Akris is one of those must-have versatile skirts that are perfect for date nights to office-ready looks.

Deepika went head to toe black in feather pants and top giving us the 70s punk vibe. Her turtleneck oversized leather top featured drop shoulder sleeves and a boxy design. Her faux leather pants came with a belt that accentuated her waist and she teamed it with a pair of Louboutin ebony heels. A large gold hoop earrings and a sleek hairdo with smokey eye makeup elevated her edgy look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan did colour blocking right in a black and green dress. Her thigh-high slit strapless black faux-leather gown featured a plunging neckline and attached light green ribbon sash. She complimented the look with strappy heels and opted for dark smokey eye makeup, brown lips and set her hair loose to elevate her style. She totally slayed in the leather dress looking head to toe perfect!

Which diva’s faux-leather style do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

