Alia Bhatt in 2 States to Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar: Bollywood film outfits to inspire your bridal look

Wedding days are meant for extravagance and over-the-top looks. And what better place to take inspiration from than Bollywood, for these looks?

Weddings are not just about the celebration of love. Today, they are more than that. Weddings today include sporting the most glamorous lehengas and jewellery, trendy shoes, innovative hairstyles and so much more. It is all about looking one's glamorous best and having fun while doing so! Sure, wedding season has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but once the world recuperates, hunting for outfit inspiration will become a hassle yet again!

For all the brides-to-be, waiting for their big day, looking for outfit inspiration, hair inspiration and more, we have you covered!

Bollywood is known to have some of the most epic and glamorous wedding outfits and makeup, so why not take inspiration from there? Take a look at some of the most dazzling, trendiest and gorgeous bridal looks from Bollywood films that could serve as inspiration!

in 2 States

Playing the perfect South-Indian bride, Alia donned a Kanjeevaram silk saree in orange and pink-tinted hues to maintain a modern look. Minimal gold jewellery only added to her girl-next-door look that we absolutely love!

in Jodhaa Akbar

For a more elaborate, rich and opulent style, Aishwarya Rai's look in Jodhaa Akbar is what you should seek inspiration from. Warm red tones, loads of embroidery on your lehenga and heavy, dazzling jewellery with subtle makeup will do the trick and ensure you look no less than a royal on your big day!

in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

To ensure all eyes are on you and load on the glamour, Anushka Sharma's bridal outfit is your go-to. Shimmering tones of gold, loads of threadwork on ethnic patterns did it for Sharma. Complete your look with smokey eyes and a large jhoomar for extra drama and glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding

Looking like a modern bride in the film, we love how Kareena didn't pick the usual red outfit for her wedding! Create a stir by picking out an outfit with an unusual hue, bohemian look with flowers in your hair and minimal jewellery. Be the most minimal bride of them all!

in Padmaavat

For yet another lavish and glamorous look, take inspiration from Padukone's 'Rani' look in a bright pink saree, heavy jewellery, a heavier dupatta and a clean, fresh face with nude lips.

Kalki Koechlin in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Though she made for a modern bride, Kalki opted for a red lehenga for her bridal look in the iconic film. A tiny blouse that showed off her toned stomach, and statement jewellery made for a lovely modern bridal look.

in Gunday

Looking like the ultimate Bengali bride, PeeCee opted for a red saree with gold work on it. Minimal jewellery but adequate makeup to ensure she looked like a bride, completed her look for the film and ensured she looked authentic!

